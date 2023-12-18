Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $449.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.63.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Everest Group stock opened at $356.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $318.03 and a 1-year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.18 by $3.96. Everest Group had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 55.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

