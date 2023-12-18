Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,281,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after buying an additional 2,589,738 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $22,903,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,401 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

