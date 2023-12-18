Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

Guardant Health Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.90. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

