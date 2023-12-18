Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASR. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ASR opened at $294.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $314.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.91.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 39.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $5.7115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.3% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 259.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

