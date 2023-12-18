The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $153.38 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNC. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a reduce rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PNC opened at $152.33 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,855,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

