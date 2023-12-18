Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $79.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TREX. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Trex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Trex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $80.22 on Thursday. Trex has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

