Wells Fargo & Company Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $130.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.11 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

