American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.80.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.13. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $143.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.