UBS Group Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $45.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.10.

NYSE:MUR opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.28. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

