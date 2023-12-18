JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXEL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after acquiring an additional 107,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 265,404 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

