Robert W. Baird Downgrades Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

RPHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.55 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,480,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 962,453 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 937,540 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,698,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

