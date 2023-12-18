Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VALE. Bank of America raised Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.92. Vale has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

