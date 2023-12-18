UBS Group Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $169.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $144.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CE. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.94.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82. Celanese has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $152.94.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

