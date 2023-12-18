Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.83.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $251.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.04.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,963. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

