Couchbase’s (BASE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $300,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 16,453 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $300,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,398.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,132 shares of company stock valued at $897,133 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 333,433 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its stake in Couchbase by 26.8% during the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 467,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

