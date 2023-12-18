Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

