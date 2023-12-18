Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ BKSC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
