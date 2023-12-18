Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $691.01 million, a PE ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,569,902.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 455,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 375,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

