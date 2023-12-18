Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.83. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

About Achilles Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

