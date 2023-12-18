JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.89) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.94) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($51.47) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,311.50 ($29.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,233 ($28.03) and a one year high of GBX 3,375.50 ($42.37). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,472.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,550.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.72) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,968.99%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

