Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 665.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 257,350 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.7% in the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 111,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $424,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

