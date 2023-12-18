Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $36.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZION. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Shares of ZION opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

