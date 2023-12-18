Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 2,450 ($30.76) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,400 ($30.13).

Separately, Barclays raised Severn Trent to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($42.68) to GBX 3,360 ($42.18) in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,964 ($37.21).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Price Performance

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

SVT opened at GBX 2,619 ($32.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,387.80, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,243 ($28.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,999.02 ($37.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,616.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,535.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.74 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27,073.17%.

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.