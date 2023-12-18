Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 2,450 ($30.76) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,400 ($30.13).
Separately, Barclays raised Severn Trent to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($42.68) to GBX 3,360 ($42.18) in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,964 ($37.21).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.74 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27,073.17%.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
