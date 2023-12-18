Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

VRDN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 13.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

