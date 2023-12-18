Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.6 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

HST opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

