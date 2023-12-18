Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IVZ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.90.

IVZ opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,133,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 4,967.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,223,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,180,000 after buying an additional 3,159,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

