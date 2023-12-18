Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

