Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.42.
Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 0.6 %
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
