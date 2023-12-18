Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

