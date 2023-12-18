Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $217.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.43. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 121.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

