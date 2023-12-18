OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OCX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

OCX opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 3,923.58%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

