Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRDX. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Surmodics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Surmodics Price Performance

SRDX opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $534.54 million, a P/E ratio of -314.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. Surmodics had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

