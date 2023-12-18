Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

