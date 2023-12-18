StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.30.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 13.41%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $1,920,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,712,010 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 36.3% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 5,489,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,462,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 49.5% during the first quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,966,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 982,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.