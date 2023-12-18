ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Down 0.6 %
ENG stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.62. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.