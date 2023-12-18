ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENG stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.62. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

