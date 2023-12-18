Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

GBLI stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.38. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Featured Stories

