Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 122.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $4,204,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

