The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 4,450 ($55.86) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($54.61) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,586.29 ($57.57).

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,869 ($61.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,365.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,171.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,156.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,634 ($45.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,980 ($62.52).

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($50.50), for a total value of £124,954.38 ($156,859.63). 5.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

