Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 21.44 ($0.27) on Thursday. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56). The company has a market capitalization of £364.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1,072.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68.

In other news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,340.70). Insiders acquired a total of 102,830 shares of company stock worth $1,752,417 in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

