Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 760 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 740 ($9.29) to GBX 760 ($9.54) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 473.10 ($5.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 509.56. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 395.20 ($4.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 728.50 ($9.15).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Baxter acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £32,850 ($41,237.76). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

