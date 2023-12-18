Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 290 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 217 ($2.72) to GBX 290 ($3.64) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 256.25 ($3.22).
In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £157,681.10 ($197,942.63). In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £157,681.10 ($197,942.63). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total value of £38,036.13 ($47,748.09). Corporate insiders own 57.51% of the company’s stock.
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
