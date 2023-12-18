Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.33) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a GBX 29.60 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,464.29%.
In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.18), for a total value of £305,144.97 ($383,059.21). 38.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
