ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

CFRX stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

About ContraFect

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ContraFect by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the period. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

