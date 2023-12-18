ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CFRX stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
