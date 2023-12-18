Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.64.

NYSE PLD opened at $134.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

