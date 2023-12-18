Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.81.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
