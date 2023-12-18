Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 76,297 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 599.6% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96,967 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.