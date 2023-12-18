Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
