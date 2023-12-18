Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Team in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Team by 401.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

