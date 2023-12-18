Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.84.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $119.14 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

