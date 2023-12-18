ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $1.75 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
