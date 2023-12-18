Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

