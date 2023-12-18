StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.32.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.